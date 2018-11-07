Letter to BS: High fuel prices are cooling demand for petrol vehicles

-
This refers to your article “CNG cars set for record sales” (November 6). Sometimes even the biggest of hurdles turn into benefits. The rise in petrol prices is one such instance. There is generally a mental resistance to change. However, given the rising cost of petrol, the consumption of this fuel is rapidly getting restricted. Accordingly, the demand for petrol vehicles is gradually declining giving way to higher demand for CNG ones.
The gradual phasing out of older petrol vehicles and their replacement with CNG ones will make the task easier. The lower cost of CNG vehicles is also an incentive to the customer especially in the personal segment. The increasing gap between petrol and CNG vehicles will also ensure speedier conversion to CNG as an alternative fuel.
C Gopinath Nair Kochi
