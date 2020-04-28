JUST IN
Letter to BS: Home quarantine is far better than hospitalisation

I appreciate West Bengal govt's decision because home quarantine is far better than hospitalisation

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal government has taken the admirable decision to relax mandatory admission of Covid-19 infected patients to hospitals due to the lack of large quarantine facilities. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said those Covid-19 infected people who have reasonable living or physical spaces at their homes for quarantine, should go for home isolation, instead of institutional quarantine, with necessary social distancing. She added that even during home quarantine, they would be under close surveillance of the local health au­thorities for appropriate interventions. I appreciate this decision because home quarantine is far better than hospitalisation. So I urge all states to take such a decision so that the contagious virus is controlled as soon as possible.

A L Nadwi Bengaluru

First Published: Tue, April 28 2020. 22:50 IST

