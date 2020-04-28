Letter to BS: Home quarantine is far better than hospitalisation

-
The West Bengal government has taken the admirable decision to relax mandatory admission of Covid-19 infected patients to hospitals due to the lack of large quarantine facilities. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said those Covid-19 infected people who have reasonable living or physical spaces at their homes for quarantine, should go for home isolation, instead of institutional quarantine, with necessary social distancing. She added that even during home quarantine, they would be under close surveillance of the local health authorities for appropriate interventions. I appreciate this decision because home quarantine is far better than hospitalisation. So I urge all states to take such a decision so that the contagious virus is controlled as soon as possible.
A L Nadwi Bengaluru
