Letter to BS: Honest people can criticise the govt and get away with it

Apropos your editorial “The sound of silence” and to editor “A veiled threat?” (December 3), the fact that Rahul Bajaj spoke openly in front of Home Minister and two other senior Union Ministers criticising the present government is actually a testimony to the fact that people can criticise the government boldly and get away with it. His own son, Rajeev, had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project of demonetisation, and has confirmed that there was no retribution. The kinds of Anu Aga, Deepak Parekh and Azim Premji have not been afraid of criticising Modi. Honest people can criticise any government in India and get away with it.



The second category of people, who are not honest themselves, will certainly be wary of criticising a strong government. Actor Raj Kumar's famous dialogue “jo shishe ke gharon mein rahte hain, woh dusron ke ghar par patthar nahi phenkte” (people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones) works well for such people. And in a democracy such people must get full freedom to speak their mind.

Shiva Kumar Gurugram

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 ·

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number