Letter to BS: Hope the massive infra plan perks up a wobbling economy

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (pictured) unveiling a Rs 102 trillion investment road map to help achieve the target of $5 trillion economy by 2025 comes at the back of decelerating economic growth and shrinking core sector output. The funds would come from budgetary and extra-budgetary resources, as well as those raised from the market and the internal accruals of the relevant state-owned companies. One hopes that the significant investments planned in infrastructure projects helps produce the much-needed green shoots and perks up the wobbling economy.
N J Ravi Chander Bengaluru
