Letter to BS: Hope the year 2020 would kiss goodbye to economic crisis

As the year comes to a close, it's a good time to reflect on the impactful events that the year has witnessed. From Narendra Modi’s emphatic victory to Balakot that marked a discernible shift in our security policy, Modi 2.0 wasted no time in taking big political decisions. The abrogation of and the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories caught everyone by surprise. The government could muster support in Rajya Sabha and got the Triple Talaq Bill passed. And towards the end of the year, the Citizenship Amendment Act happened. Clearly, the ruling dispensation, riding on the back of a huge mandate, is not shy of taking its political belief to its logical conclusion. On the economic front, the year hasn't been kind to us. Despite the stimulus announced by the government, signs of recovery are not yet visible. That said, everyone likes to believe that the slowdown has bottomed out and it can go only up from here. It is hoped that the year 2020 would bid goodbye to the economic crisis bringing growth back on track.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Jabalpur

