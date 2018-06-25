Letter to BS: How Modi govt will fill the vacuum after CEA's exit

With the resignation of Chief Economic Adviser (CEA), the government is facing spate of resignations from top think tanks and accumulating vacuum of policy experts at the decision-making bodies. The exit of was unexpected especially as the central government is left with only one budget to present prior to 2019 elections. The move implies that certain major changes are bound to take place owing to certain political developments. The move is surprising as it also comes at a time the government has announced lateral entry for experts into the government. The question now remains as to how the government will fill the vacuum.

