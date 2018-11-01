Letter to BS: How Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel became Sardar

In my article, “How Patel became Sardar” (October 31), three errors have occurred due to my own carelessness: In paragraph four, the date of Patel’s shift to Bardoli is mentioned as February 1918 and in paragraph six, the date of settlement as July 1918. Since the Bardoli Satyagraha occurred in 1928, clearly these dates should be February 1928 and July 1928. Consequently, the second half of the last sentence in the article should read “a good two decades before the achievement of the states’ unification.” I deeply regret these errors and thank Sharad Panse of Pune for pointing them out.

