Letter to BS: Hurriedly passed Bills suffer collateral damage in long run

In the last few days of the winter session of Parliament recently, many Bills were passed, especially by the Lok Sabha. These included important Bills such as the one giving 10 per cent reservation to the economically poor among the general category and the Citizenship Amendment Bill. It is true that the major role of Parliament is to make laws for the benefit of the people and the country. However, what is extremely disturbing is that, in most cases, the ruling dispensation did not allow the public, in general, to debate, and discuss these Bills before these were passed. Hurriedly passed Bills, almost always, have suffered collateral damage in the long run. Most importantly, participation of citizens is an integral part of a democracy. Alas, the government of the day, continues to neglect this primary pillar of democratic participation.
