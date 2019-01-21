JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Scientists reveal ideal diet that can prevent 11 mn deaths

Letter to BS: Brawl between Congress MLAs represents a new low in Karnataka
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Hurriedly passed Bills suffer collateral damage in long run

These included important Bills such as the one giving 10 per cent reservation to the economically poor among the general category and the Citizenship Amendment Bill

Business Standard 

Letter to BS: Hurriedly passed Bills suffer collateral damage in long run

In the last few days of the winter session of Parliament recently, many Bills were passed, especially by the Lok Sabha. These included important Bills such as the one giving 10 per cent reservation to the economically poor among the general category and the Citizenship Amendment Bill. It is true that the major role of Parliament is to make laws for the benefit of the people and the country. However, what is extremely disturbing is that, in most cases, the ruling dispensation did not allow the public, in general, to debate, and discuss these Bills before these were passed. Hurriedly passed Bills, almost always, have suffered collateral damage in the long run. Most importantly, participation of citizens is an integral part of a democracy. Alas, the government of the day, continues to neglect this primary pillar of democratic participation.


A Bhuyan Nagaon
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 21:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements