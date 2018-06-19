JUST IN
Letter to BS: Better late than never aptly applies to Chanda Kochhar case
Letter to BS: ICICI Bank reshuffle has left many questions unanswered

This move should have been taken long before, on the day Sebi called for an explanation from her

Apropos “Kochhar goes on leave, Bakshi appointed COO” (June 19), it seems finally sanity has prevailed. This move should have been taken long before, on the day Securities and Exchange Board of India called for an explanation from her. But, the questions in the minds of the common man are not answered yet. What about the Board that gave her a clean chit, despite blatant violation of the code of ethics? Is the Board a party to this illegal act?

Unnikrishnan E S, Thrissur

First Published: Tue, June 19 2018. 21:20 IST

