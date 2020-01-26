JUST IN
Is it time to revisit the Budget 2000 promise?
Letter to BS: Having three capitals for Andhra Pradesh is a strange move

Saying it would be a logistical nightmare is an understatement.

Illustration by Binay Sinha
This refers to "Andhra's capital errors" (January 24). The idea of having three different capitals for a state defies all logic -- and that too when the executive capital Visakhapatnam is 700 kilometre away from the judicial capital Kurnool and 400 kilometre from Amravati, the legislative capital. Saying it would be a logistical nightmare is an understatement. When the British had two capitals, it was mainly due to weather conditions. The whole idea of decentralisation will fall flat on its face simply because officials will have to travel from Visakhapatnam to Amravati and police officials from Mangalgiri to Visakhapatnam, incurring huge expenses and sacrificing their other commitments in the process.

Bal Govind, Noida

First Published: Sun, January 26 2020. 23:32 IST

