Letter to BS: Having three capitals for Andhra Pradesh is a strange move

This refers to "Andhra's capital errors" (January 24). The idea of having three different capitals for a state defies all logic -- and that too when the executive capital Visakhapatnam is 700 kilometre away from the judicial capital Kurnool and 400 kilometre from Amravati, the legislative capital. Saying it would be a logistical nightmare is an understatement. When the British had two capitals, it was mainly due to weather conditions. The whole idea of decentralisation will fall flat on its face simply because officials will have to travel from Visakhapatnam to and police officials from Mangalgiri to Visakhapatnam, incurring huge expenses and sacrificing their other commitments in the process.



Bal Govind, Noida



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 ·

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number