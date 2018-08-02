Letter to BS: Increasing number of internal ombudsmen, their independence

-
ALSO READ
RBI's powers over PSBs: What's the truth? - I
All that is needed is political courage to clean up PSBs' governance
Letter to BS: Banking regulatory powers should be ownership neutral
Banks Board Bureau recommends 14 names for MD, CEO posts at PSBs
RBI enjoys equal regulatory power over both private and public banks: Govt
-
This refers to “More autonomy for internal ombudsman" (August 2). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been right in increasing the number of internal ombudsmen (IO) and their independence. The whole objective of setting up IO in banks was to ensure that most of the customer complaints were resolved at the banks itself by independent authorities set up exclusively in these institutions. Somehow this has not worked in many banks. The number of complaints being made to the RBI appointed banking ombudsmen is fast increasing. It was about 130,000 for the year ending June 2017. In many public sector banks (PSBs), the IO who are retired and experienced general managers/deputy general managers are either not adequately remunerated for their work or are not provided adequate support staff/infrastructure to effectively discharge their duties.
The IO must have sufficient powers to take independent decisions on customer complaints escalated to them. Also, the banks should have well-staffed and effective customer service/complaints departments to swiftly resolve the ever increasing complaints from their customers. This system must prevail right from their head offices to their branches. Officers in these departments must have adequate powers to swiftly resolve complaints and where financial loss is involved, quickly compensate them in accordance with the prevalent instructions. Further, banks should take ownership for not being able to resolve customer complaints.
Arun Pasricha, New Delhi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU