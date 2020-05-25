Letter to BS: India can play a key role in the post-Covid world

This refers to the article “The economic crisis and India’s role in post- multilateralism” (May 24). The article rightly emphasises the role India can play in the post-Covid world. China has never been a votary of multilateralism and uses various international fora to further its geo-political interests. It has refused to accept the verdict of the International Court of Justice in the South China sea dispute. The world has largely ignored China’s lack of democracy and the authoritarian political structure as China has risen to be some sort of an economic superpower in the last few decades. However, the post-Covid world is not going to be the same; a near consensus has emerged in the Western world to curtail the role of China in the global supply chain. And that's an opportunity for India. As rightly mentioned in the article, India has set stiffer climate goals for itself considering its huge requirement of fossil fuels. India can leverage its democratic credentials, demography, and the large market to lead the world in the post-Covid scenario by reinforcing the spirit of multilateralism. For that to happen, India has to carry out fast-paced economic reforms and significantly increase its economic might.

