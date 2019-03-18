JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Autoimmune disease affects millions of people, say experts
Business Standard

Letter to BS: India cannot claim to be fit for permanent seat in UNSC

It is perplexing as to why our political leadership has failed to achieve this prime national goal over the last five decades

Business Standard 

UN Security Council

India cannot claim to be a power fit to take up a permanent seat in the UN Security Council unless we succeed in making 95 per cent of our armaments. This argument aside, it is perplexing as to why our political leadership has failed to achieve this prime national goal over the last five decades. The answer squarely lies in the gross management ineptitude of our senior bureaucracy who have been allowing precious time to pass by wastefully. There are powerful vested interests embedded in the governments which want to ensure this stalemate continues.

J K Achuthan Ernakulam

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

First Published: Mon, March 18 2019. 21:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements