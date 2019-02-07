Letter to BS: India has to invest in children to make them great

Our children today are burdened with heavy study material, and at the same time we thrust negative things on them, about their future, career, etc. The media, specially the social media, augments such not so positive thoughts and emotions. Our children have also become physically weak. The situation is quite alarming. Unless society at large and parents take notice, and act proactively, children may have a bleak future as far as their physical and is concerned. True, there would be a few brilliant ones who would make their impression, but others would fall apart.

Parents and guardians must take special care about their wards so that right upbringing is taught and children are encouraged to think positively and be active physically. The main focus of has to be about inculcating good habits among children so that they can become good citizens. We must teach our children about values of life, environment, respect for other human lives and the poor, etc. Our country has to bring the best practices of followed in Finland, Norway, Singapore and Japan. Parents are immensely dependent on schools and teachers about their children's and thought process. The reality is that the primary training for being good humans and citizens has to be complemented by schools and at homes.

If India is to become a great nation, it has to invest in its children to make them great.

A Bhuyan Nagaon

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number