Letter to BS: India must include sustainability of culture in policy making

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: With voting are nearing, there'll be more of jingoism
Letter to BS: Will minimum income for poor dominate pre-poll narrative now?
Letter to BS: Brawl between Congress MLAs represents a new low in Karnataka
Letter to BS: PM's Mission Shakti speech violates model code of conduct
Letter to BS: Mostly exit polls predict exactly which way wind was blowing
-
I read Mihir Sharma’s article, “Do ‘jobs’ even matter in politics?” (May 22) with great interest. Indians carry a long history on their shoulders that they cannot just shake and throw away because someone who studied in the West wants to forget history. The country needs to include sustainability of culture in policy making because that is what most Indians want. And in a democracy, the majority does count first. This means the ban on cow slaughter will continue and people will continue to search for glory in the past. Is there anything wrong in this? Not really. The new economics of growth in India will have to factor this in. Those who cannot do this will no longer be accepted in the economic analysis of India.
Chandrasekhar G Ranade Washington
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU