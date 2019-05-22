Letter to BS: India must include sustainability of culture in policy making

I read Mihir Sharma’s article, “Do ‘jobs’ even matter in politics?” (May 22) with great interest. Indians carry a long history on their shoulders that they cannot just shake and throw away because someone who studied in the West wants to forget history. The country needs to include sustainability of culture in policy making because that is what most Indians want. And in a democracy, the majority does count first. This means the ban on cow slaughter will continue and people will continue to search for glory in the past. Is there anything wrong in this? Not really. The new economics of growth in India will have to factor this in. Those who cannot do this will no longer be accepted in the economic analysis of India.



Chandrasekhar G Ranade Washington

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number