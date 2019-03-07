Letter to BS: India needs more doses of inclusive patriotism

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha polls highlights: Opposition guided by selfish interests, says PM
Lok Sabha polls LIVE: In AP rally, Rahul attacks PM over farm loan issue
'Ajeya Bharat, Atal BJP': PM Modi's theme song for 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Why a swing in the state polls may not set the tone for Lok Sabha-2019
Lok Sabha polls: BJP, Congress locked in war of words over farmers welfare
-
It is now clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is keen on making the upcoming Lok Sabha election all about nationalism and not aboutvikas. The phrases sabkasaath, sabkavikasand achhe din are no more heard. With nothing tangible to show on the economic front, it is understandable that the ruling party is determined to go all out to fight the election on nationalism. Sadly, it does not occur to many that a great nation cannot define itself purely in terms of another country. For all the hype, the impoverished masses may not be swayed to accept virulent nationalism as ‘patriotism’. What the country needs is more doses of inclusive patriotism and not of skewed patriotism.
G David Milton
Maruthancode
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU