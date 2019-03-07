JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Gurugram at the brink of turning into a concrete jungle
Business Standard

Letter to BS: India needs more doses of inclusive patriotism

For all the hype, the impoverished masses may not be swayed to accept virulent nationalism as 'patriotism'

Business Standard 

It is now clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is keen on making the upcoming Lok Sabha election all about nationalism and not aboutvikas. The phrases sabkasaath, sabkavikasand achhe din are no more heard. With nothing tangible to show on the economic front, it is understandable that the ruling party is determined to go all out to fight the election on nationalism. Sadly, it does not occur to many that a great nation cannot define itself purely in terms of another country. For all the hype, the impoverished masses may not be swayed to accept virulent nationalism as ‘patriotism’. What the country needs is more doses of inclusive patriotism and not of skewed patriotism.

G David Milton

Maruthancode
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 21:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements