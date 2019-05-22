Letter to BS: India needs to protect its 5G rollout amid global tension

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: With voting are nearing, there'll be more of jingoism
Letter to BS: Will minimum income for poor dominate pre-poll narrative now?
Letter to BS: Brawl between Congress MLAs represents a new low in Karnataka
Letter to BS: PM's Mission Shakti speech violates model code of conduct
Letter to BS: Mostly exit polls predict exactly which way wind was blowing
-
Apropos your editorial “Questions over Huawei” (May 22), in view of the growing tension between the United States and China, India needs to protect its 5G rollout. The Indian government and companies will undoubtedly ask Huawei to address all concerns of security and dependability of equipment supplies. It is highly unlikely that Huawei will provide satisfactory and acceptable responses. Equally or perhaps more important is the scenario of "a world without Android, Intel, Qualcomm, Cisco, Google and Apple", if America continues its nationalist crusade. It is akin to committing hara-kiri. Is Trump bent on carrying forward the bogey of nationalism to its illogical and irrational end?
Krishan Kalra Gurugram
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU