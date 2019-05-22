Letter to BS: India needs to protect its 5G rollout amid global tension

Apropos your editorial “Questions over Huawei” (May 22), in view of the growing tension between the United States and China, India needs to protect its 5G rollout. The Indian government and companies will undoubtedly ask Huawei to address all concerns of security and dependability of equipment supplies. It is highly unlikely that Huawei will provide satisfactory and acceptable responses. Equally or perhaps more important is the scenario of "a world without Android, Intel, Qualcomm, Cisco, Google and Apple", if America continues its nationalist crusade. It is akin to committing hara-kiri. Is Trump bent on carrying forward the bogey of nationalism to its illogical and irrational end?



