Letter to BS: India's success in sending rockets into space spectacular

An indigenous atomic clock is also on the cards

This refers to, “85% material cost for our rockets comes from industry” (August 23). India’s success in sending rockets into the space has been spectacular. Indian Space Research Organisation has come a long way from carrying a rocket on a bicycle to launching the Mars mission. Its plan to launch a television channel to generate interest among students will help in attracting young talent. There are also plans to send an Indian to space, apart from Venus mission, and Mars Orbiter Mission-II. An indigenous atomic clock is also on the cards. Engaging the industry for future developments will only create more job opportunities.

Deendayal M Lulla

Mumbai
First Published: Mon, August 27 2018. 01:30 IST

