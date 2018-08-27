Letter to BS: India's success in sending rockets into space spectacular

-
ALSO READ
ISRO bracing up for Chandrayaan 2 post successful IRNSS-1I launch: 10 facts
India's own GPS: Isro successfully launches IRNSS-1I navigation satellite
Isro places GSAT-6A communication satellite in orbit: All you need to know
Manned space mission to see industry-academia collaboration: Isro Chairman
Isro to launch of GSAT-6A on March 29, 27-hour countdown begins
-
This refers to, “85% material cost for our rockets comes from industry” (August 23). India’s success in sending rockets into the space has been spectacular. Indian Space Research Organisation has come a long way from carrying a rocket on a bicycle to launching the Mars mission. Its plan to launch a television channel to generate interest among students will help in attracting young talent. There are also plans to send an Indian to space, apart from Venus mission, and Mars Orbiter Mission-II. An indigenous atomic clock is also on the cards. Engaging the industry for future developments will only create more job opportunities.
Deendayal M Lulla
Mumbai
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU