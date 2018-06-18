Letter to BS: India's water crisis to worsen by 2030, says NITI report

This refers to “India is seeing its worst water crisis: NITI report” (June 15). It is a matter of grave concern that about 70 per cent of the water in the country is contaminated. Inadequate access to safe water is taking a toll on about two lakh people every year. The think-tank panel predicts that about 40 per cent of India's population will have no access to water supply by 2030. In terms of water quality, India has been ranked at 120 out of the 122 countries. This shows that the water management in India is too poor if it is so close to bottom level among the 122 countries. Access to the quality water is of paramount importance to maintain good state of health among people. First and foremost, the government should pay utmost importance towards harvesting rainwater without allowing wastage. Outbreak of monsoon this year has witnessed unprecedented rainfall causing destruction and devastation in farm lands and destroying crops. People suffer for want of single drop of water during summers. Animals and birds die without water. Wild animals are straying into towns and cities in search of food and water. There is imperative need to divert the water to tank bunds. River-linking project, the brainchild of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, must engage the urgent attention of the government so that the flood water in one river can find its way to the other river that is drying up for want of adequate rainfall. If adequate facilities can be created for storage of water to last up to the period of next monsoon, necessary steps can also be taken to alleviate the problems of good quality water.



