JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Be wary of co-op banks even if they pay better interest rates
Business Standard

Letter to BS: India should prepare itself for a coronavirus outbreak

Only, SARS had a cure, which is not the case with the coronavirus

Business Standard 

Coronavirus
Coronavirus. Photo: Reuters

This refers to the editorial “AI to the rescue” (10 February) regarding the coronavirus threat. There are distinct similarities between SARS and the coronavirus outbreak because both originated from China and killed more than 700 people. Only, SARS had a cure, which is not the case with the coronavirus. Though China has informed the World Health Organisation about this epidemic, it did not handle this infection the way it should have. In fact, China pulled up its own doctors who tried to raise their voice against the coronavirus threat. China thought it would be able to handle this, but unfortunately found it is too big a problem for them to wish away. As rightly pointed out in your editorial, it is better to be prepared for any eventuality here in India. Today we may have less than 10 confirmed cases in Kerala, but there is no guarantee that it will not spread further.

Bal Govind, Noida


Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 ·
E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, February 10 2020. 21:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU