Letter to BS: Indian diary market could focus on camel milk production

This refers to the news report “Crisil SME Tracker: Profitability of dairy units will re­bound in FY21” (March 3). Amidst rising competition and falling prices, one way forward for the Indian diary market could be to focus more on camel milk production. Camel milk is considered white gold and a powerhouse of good health for its rich nutrients and immunity-building properties. It is imperative we find a way to popularise the camel milk. Many are already taking steps in this direction, a lot of research is going on and now it is easily being marketed, but it needs further en­couragement — like financing by banks. The byproducts of camel milk have to be showcased. Amul has been marketing ca­mel milk in bottles. Pioneering work has also been done by Lokhit Pashu-Palak Sansthan at Sadari in Pali, Rajasthan.

It is a sure source of income augmentation for herders who keep camels along with cows and sheep. Camel Karma: Twe­nty Years Among India’s Camel Nomads, a book by Ilse Köhler-Rollefson gives great and valuable insights on camel rearing by the Raika community.

N K Bakshi, Vadodara

First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 21:57 IST

