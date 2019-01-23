Letter to BS: Insolvency helps, but steel needs more to improve capacity

-
ALSO READ
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code: Firms cope with changing landscape
Operational creditors should get a say, vote in insolvency process: SC
Letter to BS: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code needs firm backing
Bankruptcy code: 701 firms face cases under CIRP, 87 to be liquidated
Insolvency process: Debt-laden Essar Steel's case may drag, say lawyers
-
This refers to “How insolvency is reshaping steel” (January 22). It is true that ownership of a few steel companies has changed, thanks to insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), but the annual steel output of our country needs to go up if India has to develop faster. Though the IBC is helping major Indian steel producers consolidate their capacity by taking over the stressed assets, the total steel capacity, nationwide, has not changed. What we need now is a few greenfield steel projects to significantly augment the capacity, thereby giving a much-needed fillip to economic growth.
Sanjeev Kumar Singh Jabalpur
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU