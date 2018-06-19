Letter to BS: Investors seek assurance from RBI after ICICI Bank reshuffle

This refers to “Kochhar goes on leave, Bakshi appointed COO” (June 19). One of the cardinal principles of law is that ‘not only must justice be done; it must also be seen to be done’. It is the courts that go by unimpeachable evidence, whereas in any internal probe conducted by organisations, the guiding factor is the preponderance of probability of wrongdoing. Those assisting the Supreme Court judge should be able to do so without fear or favour. Meanwhile, considering all the adverse publicity suffered by the bank in the entire episode, the bank’s investors would expect the Reserve Bank of India and the government to reassure them that their moneys are safe.

V Jayaraman Chennai

