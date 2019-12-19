Letter to BS: It's time to bid adieu to paid, fake news with determination

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: Onus on govt as economic slowdown is deeper than anticipated
Letter to BS: Honest people can criticise the govt and get away with it
Letter to BS: If Bajaj says India Inc is scared, it's worth pondering over
Letter to BS: 'Opportunist' Cong is demanding Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh
Letter to BS: Delhi pollution levels must be monitored throughout the year
-
This refers to the well-timed piece, “All is not well with the media, says former President Pranab Mukherjee” (December 19). That a former president had to point out "orchestrated, out-of-context and motivated reporting for partisan agendas" and call for self-correcting measures to check such irregularities must truly awaken the conscience of all concerned.
He has expressed his utter dismay at the blurring of distinction between views and news and exhorted media organisations not to compromise on their basic role of behaving like ever-alert watchdogs of the society. He also thought it wise to provide a comprehensive list of dos and don’ts. It becomes incumbent upon those at the helm of affairs to meticulously follow them. It's also time to bid adieu to paid and fake news. That would require a lot of determination and conviction, but that is the need of the hour.
S K Gupta, New Delhi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201
E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU