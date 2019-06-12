Letter to BS: Jagan is ready to carve a niche of himself in politics

At a time when some chief ministers of non-Bharatiya Janata Party states are interested only in locking horns with the Centre rather than concentrate on good governance in their respective states, the bonhomie between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy (pictured) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is noteworthy. The two belong to different parties having different ideologies and principles but setting aside all differences, the two leaders have shown respect for each other and good mutual understanding. Even though the YSR Congress Party is not part of the National Democratic Alliance, the way Jagan went to meet Modi immediately after the election results were announced and requested help for his state is commendable. Modi was also given a warm reception by Jagan during his Tirumala visit. Only time will tell if Jagan's party will be part of the NDA, but what really matters is the way in which the chief of a state is ready to shake hands with the Centre keeping in mind only growth, welfare, progress, development and prosperity of the people and the state.

It is for this reason that Jagan can be regarded a model chief minister. There are some who have time only to fight and combat with the Centre because of ego and ideological differences. There are some who are mere opportunists, who start spitting venom at the Centre when things don't go their way. Jagan has shown he is a leader ready to carve a niche of himself in the political world. His goal is to work for the betterment of his state and its people.

M Pradyu Thalikavu, Kannur



Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number