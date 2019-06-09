Letter to BS: Jagan Reddy has set an example on how to avoid complacency

-
Addled Andhra
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s experiment of appointing five deputy chief ministers to be selected from the SC, ST, backward classes and other minority communities is going to set a precedent in Indian politics. Giving a fixed term of two-and-a-half years only to each of the ministers is also a refreshing idea that will keep the other MLAs on their toes in working for the people and not get complacent. Being complacent might make th
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddyem lose their chance of getting a ministry in the second half. Let the chief ministers of other states too emulate Reddy’s example for which he deserves kudos. Politics needs to be viewed as an opportunity to service people rather than a plum profession.
Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana
