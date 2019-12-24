Letter to BS: Jharkhand election result shows opposition can challenge BJP

This refers to “Lessons for BJP” (December 24). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs to understand that state elections are different and cannot be a referendum on the centre or the Prime Minister. The role of regional allies cannot be over-emphasised, as at the centre, the BJP may not need allies as Narendra Modi remains the tallest leader in the country. However, it might be the other way round for state elections. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 26 out of the 28 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes and the BJP has fared poorly in rural areas. This goes to prove that issues like poverty, unemployment do matter to the voters and it is time the BJP picked up lessons from this defeat and did a course correction in its policies and priorities. As far as the Opposition is concerned, if they join hands and put aside their ego then the BJP can be challenged in most states. The next elections are due in Delhi and West Bengal and both are going to be tough ones for the party.

