JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Jharkhand election result shows opposition can challenge BJP
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Justice in Khashoggi case done, but it should also be seen

Besides the five sentenced to death, three have been given prison sentences, while three others, including the former deputy chief of intelligence Ahmed al-Asiri, have been exonerated

Business Standard 

Apropos the news report “Five sentenced to death by Saudi court over Jamal Khashoggi's murder” (December 23), even the very naive cannot digest the verdict. Khashoggi was brutally murdered by a 15-member team at the Saudi Consulate in Turkey, in October 2018. Besides the five sentenced to death, three have been given prison sentences, while three others, including the former deputy chief of intelligence Ahmed al-Asiri, have been exonerated. Justice should not only be done, but should also be seen to be done. The governments across the world may not criticise the verdict for fear of earning the displeasure of the oil rich nation, but people outside the kingdom cannot be silenced by the dictum “the king can do no wrong”.


V Jayaraman Chennai

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 ·
E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Tue, December 24 2019. 21:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU