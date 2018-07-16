Letter to BS: Karnataka CM expresses unhappiness over coalition govt

-
With reference to the news item “Kumaraswamy expresses unhappiness, says swallowing pain of coalition government” (July 15), while one can sympathise with the Chief Minister, his predicament is not entirely unexpected. This is what happens when one without a clear-cut mandate from the people forms government in partnership with another party despite their deep ideological differences. What Kumaraswamy is going through now has been faced earlier by more seasoned and principled politicians such as Morarji Desai, during the Janata Party rule of 1977-79 and recently by Manmohan Singh. Whether the CM learns a lesson from his quandary or not, Indian voters should learn theirs and provide clear and unambiguous verdicts in all elections, going forward.
V Jayaraman, Chennai
