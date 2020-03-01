Letter to BS: Kerala HC's order banning agitations in colleges is laudable

The Kerala High Court’s recent order banning all forms of student agitations in school and college campuses — that disrupt functioning of educational institutions — is laudable. Campus politics is sadly going from bad to worse. In the past, it helped students to train themselves as responsible citizens to work for the welfare of the student community as well as the society. Violence was present in the past but not the horrendous kind that we see now. Student activists are used as “death squads” by some political outfits for their selfish motives. There are some Indian states that don't allow politics in the campus that’s why most of the campuses there witness students enjoying their life and studies.



The present verdict comes as a result of petitions filed by various college and school managements against agitations on campuses disrupting the peaceful atmosphere. The court said educational institutions can be made a venue for peaceful discussions and debates.

M Pradyu

Kannur

________________________________________

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number