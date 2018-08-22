Letter to BS: Kerala will defeat communal forces, unite in adversity

The disaster in Kerala brought out the best in many and the worst in a few. Innumerable acts of altruism during the unprecedented flood and its aftermath demonstrated the essential goodness of human nature. The people of Kerala are amazingly resilient and they will get over the catastrophe and rebuild their lives with the support of the rest of India and the world.

Meanwhile, to blame the flood victims for the natural disaster by attributing it to the lifestyle and social composition, the trolls showed the kind of decadence, degeneration and divisiveness that has set in in our society. From beef-eating and campaign for women’s entry into Sabarimala, it is sad that the unprecedented flood was linked to people’s food habits and women’s struggle for gender equality.

Kerala has made medical preparations to treat the poisonous bites in the wake of the floods. It is now additionally burdened with fighting the poison of religious hatred. Given its advanced collective consciousness, the state is sure to succeed in taking the rabidly communal forces head on and defeat them by overcoming the natural adversity.

G David Milton

Maruthancode