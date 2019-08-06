Letter to BS: Kudos to Modi govt for taking historic decision on Kashmir

The people of India are in a celebratory mood after the decision of the government to scrap and 35A in Jammu & Kashmir. However, the role of political parties — such as the Trinamool Congress — who are opposing the move and supporting the controversial Article is questionable.



The people of Kashmir will now be part of India and enjoy all the developments and other benefits with fellow citizens of the country. The tourism sector too will get a boost. The aspirations of the people of Kashmir will be fulfilled with a new vision bringing prosperity for all its citizens. Terrorism too will die down in the absence of patronisation of corrupt politicians and the people of Kashmir will heave a sigh of relief after suffering for decades. Kudos to the government for taking such a historic decision.

Partha Sarathi Mukhopadhyay, Nagpur

