Letter to BS: Landslide win for PM Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh polls

The battle of the Begums in went horribly wrong for the Nationalist Party led by ex-prime minister of the country, Khaleda Zia, as the ruling Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League romped home to a landslide victory. Hasina has been lauded for boosting economic growth in the poor South Asian nation and for accommodating Rohingya refugees who fled from neighbouring Myanmar. The results will also be welcomed by India, which will be looking to further cement its ties with Bangladesh, besides investing in a friendly neighbour. It is unfortunate that the elections were marred by violence and charges of rigging by the Opposition leaving 17 people dead.

