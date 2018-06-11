Letter to BS: Lateral hiring in govt is a positive move

This refers to the report “Centre takes the first step on lateral hiring, officers upset” (June 11). The move is a positive one and it is unfortunate that there are going to be efforts from some quarters to scuttle it. This initiative should be seen in its right perspective without attributing extraneous motives. Public-private partnership and smooth inter-sectoral mobility of resources, including talent, are essential for taking the country’s development agenda forward.

The selection of just ten disciplines and proposal to recruit just one each at the joint secretary level initially speaks volumes about the cautious approach of the government while handling a sensitive subject.

Though initial recruitment is on contract basis (three to five years), as government is looking at an age profile of 40 to 45 (15 years’ experience in the relevant area), those who take up the challenge seriously and are willing to contribute further, should not be denied the opportunity by an abrupt termination of contracts at their prime.

The whole process needs to be seen as a natural phenomenon of the present level of and best practices elsewhere in the world. The attrition rate of talent from civil services and statutory bodies in India post-liberalisation should be researched and appropriate avenues for cross-migration of talent should be created by appropriate changes in HR policies

M G Warrier

Thiruvananthapuram