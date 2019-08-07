Letter to BS: Law makers shifting loyalties is a mockery of democracy

JUST IN
This refers to the Chinese Whispers item “Bye bye to ‘sinking ship”’ (August 6). The MLAs and MPs of opposition parties who are legally or illegally under investigation by investigation agencies are an easy target for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for defection. Such instances of our law makers shifting loyalty when convenient and the standing ovation accorded to them by their new political masters are tantamount to mockery of democracy and exemplify the sharp decline in ethics and moral values in politics. At this rate, the party "with a difference" will also become a motley conglomeration not different from other parties that believe that it is the end that justifies the means.

Tarsem Singh, Hoshiarpur

First Published: Wed, August 07 2019. 21:31 IST

