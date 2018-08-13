Letter to BS: Literature loses a titan, author V S Naipaul dies at 85

-
This refers to “Literature loses a titan, VS Naipaul dies at 85” (August 13). It would truly be a disgrace to his spirit to call this epitome of literature, an Indian, a Britisher or a Trinidadian. He was simply a magicican who used words to weave his magic. A dozen stack of books to his name, Naipaul truly showed that he could make any subject worth reading. This flair for writing was like that of his father who worked as a journalist. There’s a lot to be spoken about his skills. I request the government to teach in schools Sir Naipaul’s works so that students like me can benefit.
Arfaaz Sidhu Jalandhar
