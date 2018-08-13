JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: The need of the hour is zero tolerance on bad loans

Don't ask, don't tell…
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Literature loses a titan, author V S Naipaul dies at 85

VS Naipaul was simply a magicican who used words to weave his magic. A dozen stack of books to his name, Naipaul truly showed that he could make any subject worth reading

Business Standard 

This refers to “Literature loses a titan, VS Naipaul dies at 85” (August 13). It would truly be a disgrace to his spirit to call this epitome of literature, an Indian, a Britisher or a Trinidadian. He was simply a magicican who used words to weave his magic. A dozen stack of books to his name, Naipaul truly showed that he could make any subject worth reading. This flair for writing was like that of his father who worked as a journalist. There’s a lot to be spoken about his skills. I request the government to teach in schools Sir Naipaul’s works so that students like me can benefit.

Arfaaz Sidhu Jalandhar

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, August 13 2018. 21:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements