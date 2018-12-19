Letter to BS: Loan waiver is the price paid for votes at cost of exchequer

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: Loan waiver has become a tool for parties to win elections
UP goes for Rs 15-bn crop loan waiver after Cong move in MP, Chhattisgarh
Loan waivers compromise the credit discipline, says Syndicate Bank MD & CEO
Rahul promises farm loan waiver for all, sleepless nights for PM Modi
K'taka CM Kumaraswamy keeps promise, announces Rs 340 bn farm loan waiver
-
This refers to “As Congress CMs take charge, MP first to get farm loan waiver” (December 18). As assured, the Congress has executed loan waivers to farmers up to a limit of Rs 200,000 as on March 31, 2018. The loan waiver is the price paid for votes at the cost of the exchequer. The agrarian distress is not confined to farmers who are indebted to big financial institutions. There is a huge number of farmers who are indebted to financiers such as micro-lenders, village money lenders and so on. These categories of lenders have a good presence in the rural regions. Middle-class farmers who have borrowed above the waived amount are also sizable and are part of the same farming community that is in distress. Why are they being kept outside the purview of the loan waiver scheme?
Loan waiver is not a remedy for the persisting problems of farmers. Agriculture — and allied activities — is an economic activity and as such, farmers are entitled to reasonable returns. The problem is, farmers are not earning sufficiently.
V S K Pillai, Kottayam
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU