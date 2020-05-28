Letter to BS: Making public name of Covid patient is an invasion on privacy

-
It is unfortunate that the names of the Covid-19 patients are being made public by media (print, TV and digital) as well as the authorities. While we must strongly fight against the coronavirus (as also other diseases), making the names of the patient public is an invasion of his privacy. Nobody wants to get infected willingly. An infected person and his family members get stigmatised for no fault of theirs. So are the people undergoing quarantine after returning from other states. Our fight should be focused against the pandemic rather than on exposing the patients and their family members.
A Bhuyan Nagaon
