Letter to BS: Mamata's arrogant stance on PM is sharp contrast to Patnaik's

This refers to "I don't want to share dais with expiry-PM as elections are on: Mamata" (May 7). It goes without saying that such an arrogant response to the Prime Minister’s call was least expected of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. As observed by the author, Banerjee’s conduct stood out in sharp contrast to that of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. However, Mamata-didi thought it wise to safeguard her own political future by continuing with her political visit to Kharagpur to monitor the situation there. Was it not her constitutional and moral responsibility to leave everything aside and come to the immediate rescue of the hapless victims of cyclone Fani, which also affected her own state?

For no fault of theirs, the people of West Bengal were deprived of the much-needed financial and other assistance similar to what the PM announced in Odisha. But who knows, Banerjee may still blame the Centre. What an irony!

S Kumar, New Delhi

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number