Letter to BS: Many services should have been restarted after first lockdown

-
ALSO READ
Telangana govt to buy Kharif produce from farmers as mandis remain closed
No decision on extending national lockdown, don't speculate: Govt
Coronavirus LIVE: India awaits PM's word on lockdown as cases top 10,000
Coronavirus LIVE: Global cases cross 1.6-million mark; death toll at 95,685
How's India dealing with Covid-19? Here's the latest on the pandemic
-
Many services should not have been shut during the lockdown without having any idea of the implications thereof. Even if they were put under lockdown, these should have been restarted after the first phase. Now the government wants to start some services in the interest of the economy, but there is opposition from various quarters. In this situation, life and the economy will not move forward and there is a threat to peace also. Unemployed youth will not sit quietly for long. The Prime Minister, who has withdrawn some restrictions needs to understand that now the chances of the boat sinking are very high if left to the chief ministers who are thinking only of their states and the coronavirus deaths there. He must withdraw the powers of the CMs to put restrictions on the state borders and have separate quarantine rules.
We need to also examine the relevance of the colonial-era Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. It has to be kept in mind that none of the provisions of the Act can restrict Articles 19(d) and 19(e) of the Constitution that guarantee to all citizens the right to freedom of movement throughout the territory of India, and to reside/settle anywhere in the country.
Bhartendu Sood Chandigarh
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU