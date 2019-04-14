Letter to BS: Merging weak banks with strong banks is not the solution

This refers to “Bank Board Bureau pushes for reforms in PSBs” (April 12). It is heartening to see that the (BBB) has finally woken up to the need for reforms in (PSBs) in keeping with the Nayak Committee recommendations. PSBs need complete overhauling — starting from the manner of appointment of their managing directors and top management, to their accountability process, compensation.

There is also need to change the system of the present captive boards to having professionals on them and holding them accountable. The HR systems and recruitment processes need an overhaul too. The internal systems as well as customer grievance resolution processes need to be seriously looked at. While the government-nominated directors on the boards should be more involved in their work, the should withdraw their officers on grounds of clear conflict of interest.

The PSBs should be efficient and profitable financial intermediaries. Merely merging weak banks with seemingly strong banks is not the solution.

, New Delhi

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number