Letter to BS: Met Arun Jaitley before leaving India, says Vijay Mallya

This refers to Ashis Ray’s report “Met FM before leaving India: Mallya” (September 13). It is amusing to see the media falling into the controversy trap being planted by vested interests to divert attention from relevant issues. Sometimes memories haunt us at wrong occasions. Post 1947, the UK, the US and the world bodies controlled by them and their allies were very friendly with India when they felt that we manage our affairs on our own. However, they kept a safe distance when we needed their support the most. The actions on part of the UK — giving a red carpet welcome to an Indian citizen after denying him a Visa for almost a decade and giving asylum to the rich ones “wanted” in India — need to be seen in this background. Let us remember the interpretation of law and administration of justice need not always be mutually supportive.

We need not get unduly perturbed when the UK courts while away their time discussing the condition of toilets in the jails in India or adjournments of matters we consider important happen for long periods. But we are not going to accept it when Indian media celebrates alibis like “I had mentioned to FM, I had a plan to travel abroad” by Vijay Mallya (pictured) for his refusal to return to India in response to notices.

M G Warrier Mumbai

