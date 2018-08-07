Letter to BS: Met department cheers, but its track record has been patchy

JUST IN
We must admit that "monsoon" is a natural phenomenon and it will be prudent to prepare ourselves for rainy days

New Delhi 

Apropos your edit, “Shower of hope” (August 6); the last sentence, “it would, therefore be advisable, to keep the fingers crossed as yet” is the most appropriate comment on the monsoon. Despite all technolological advancements and fast progress in collecting data with the steady improvement in infrastructure, we must admit that “monsoon” is a natural phenomenon and it will be prudent to prepare ourselves for rainy days than to solely depend on the monsoon for raising crops. This is the truth of the matter.

P M Gopalan Chennai

First Published: Tue, August 07 2018. 21:29 IST

