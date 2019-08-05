Letter to BS: Modi govt has taken a bold step in scrapping Article 370

-
-
One keeps hearing a lot about Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in print, electronic, as well as new media. The government has taken a bold step in scrapping Article 370. Indian citizens have full praise for the government. The main purpose of this Article was to ensure that the distinct identity of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K)’s population was preserved. Though the Article was introduced as a temporary provision that was to be removed in due course of time, that never happened, even after 72 years of independence. Today, the general sentiment in the country is that Article 370 is doing no benefit to the people of J&K, nor is it of any help to others. It has just become a barrier in the path of development of the state and the country, and benefiting only those who are trying to derive selfish benefits out of power they were given to serve people.
S C Dhall, Chandigarh
