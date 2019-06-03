Letter to BS: Modi has capacity to bring all sections of society together

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: Massive roadshow by PM Modi took Varanasi by storm
A story in manifestos: How Congress is shedding its 'Muslim party' tag
Debating the Muslim identity
Letter to BS: Modi is accessible to all and that's a hallmark of greatness
Letter to BS: BJP is bent on taking steps that could be harmful for India
-
This refers to “Tentative trust in mantra of sabka vishwas” by Radhika Ramaseshan (June 3). If Prime Minister Narendra Modi implements his advice to the newly elected members of the Parliament about winning the trust of all including the minorities, he will be heralded as the most adorable prime minister of India.
However, the task itself faces many hurdles. Modi has to first establish that he is sincere about this call -- he reacted very late on anti-minority incidents like cow vigilantism and attacks on people over the alleged consumption of beef during Modi’s first tenure. Second, he has to persuade the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to change its stance on sensitive and emotional issues such as removal of Article 370 and 35A, the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The solutions should be achieved through consensus and not simply by the rule of majority.
Third, Modi should increase the representation of the minorities in his party -- there is only one Muslim minister from the National Democratic Alliance so far. Four, the government should act firmly as soon as any act of violence against minority takes place.
Five, he should hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir and partner with a Muslim party there while contesting elections. There, he should also offer .an olive branch to the aggrieved while dealing with the terrorists with a firm hand. Last and not the least, Modi should befriend media so that it understands him better and avoids exaggerating every misdemeanour towards the minority by his party persons.
Among today’s leaders, Modi alone has the capacity to bring and hold all sections of the society together. If he succeeds, India will become the most powerful and prosperous nation in the world.
Y G Chouksey, Pune
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU