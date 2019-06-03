Letter to BS: Modi has capacity to bring all sections of society together

This refers to “Tentative trust in mantra of sabka vishwas” by Radhika Ramaseshan (June 3). If implements his advice to the newly elected members of the Parliament about winning the trust of all including the minorities, he will be heralded as the most adorable of

However, the task itself faces many hurdles. Modi has to first establish that he is sincere about this call -- he reacted very late on anti-minority incidents like cow vigilantism and attacks on people over the alleged consumption of during Modi’s first tenure. Second, he has to persuade the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to change its stance on sensitive and emotional issues such as removal of Article 370 and 35A, the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The solutions should be achieved through consensus and not simply by the rule of majority.

Third, Modi should increase the representation of the minorities in his party -- there is only one minister from the National Democratic Alliance so far. Four, the government should act firmly as soon as any act of violence against minority takes place.

Five, he should hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir and partner with a party there while contesting elections. There, he should also offer .an olive branch to the aggrieved while dealing with the terrorists with a firm hand. Last and not the least, Modi should befriend media so that it understands him better and avoids exaggerating every misdemeanour towards the minority by his party persons.

Among today’s leaders, Modi alone has the capacity to bring and hold all sections of the society together. If he succeeds, will become the most powerful and prosperous nation in the world.

Y G Chouksey, Pune

