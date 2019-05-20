Letter to BS: Mostly exit polls predict exactly which way wind was blowing

The much-coveted exit polls predict the return of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It is understandable that the parties which find the predictions disappointing remain sceptical about the exit poll predictions. Such parties dismiss the predictions and term the predictions as something which “isn’t exact poll”. They would like to be optimistic till the official announcement of results.

Most of the time exit polls have predicted accurately which way the wind was blowing even if it hasn’t been on point when it came to predicting the exact number of seats won by the parties. There are a few isolated cases where exit polls have gone wrong. If these predictions come true, Narendra Modi will be the prime minister for a second term and all the parties that lose the electoral battle will indulge in a drama where they grudgingly concede the defeat first and then pretend to introspect about the results of the defeat. After doing all this, they will start accusing the victorious party of hacking the EVMs and of indulging in electoral malpractices with money and muscle power.

According to exit poll trends, N Chandrababu Naidu is on his way out, losing ground to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of the Yuvajana Shramika Raithu Congress (YSRC). Naidu deserves defeat. Naidu joined NDA and left it in 2018 when Modi did not consider his plea for special status to his state. Now the Andhra Pradesh chief minister has warmed up with the parties which he had opposed during his stay in NDA. This only makes him an opportunistic politician who is ideologically bankrupt and people alone can teach a lesson to such politicians.

K V Seetharamaihah, Hassan

