Letter to BS: Nationalism cannot be reduced to gross majoritarianism

It’s good that this impatient nation gets a few days to ponder over the ethos, evolution and the economy of the period that we are passing through now. Nationalism cannot be reduced to gross majoritarianism. Likewise, politics does have its genesis in confrontation but the reverse would be the very antithesis of socio-political evolution .The “us versus them” needs to yield to the notion of “we and the problem”.
R Narayanan Navi Mumbai
