JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: The role of banks in Jet saga is a matter of concern
Business Standard

Letter to BS: NCLT consults Centre, IBBI on Jaypee Infra deadlock

In response to the severe hardships faced by homebuyers due to incomplete real estate projects, the government amended the IBC to recognise homebuyers as financial creditors

Business Standard 

Jaypee infratech
Jaypee infratech

This refers to “NCLT consults Centre, IBBI on Jaypee Infra deadlock”. In response to the severe hardships faced by homebuyers due to incomplete real estate projects, the government amended the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to recognise homebuyers as financial creditors and thereby provided them representation in the Committee of Creditors. Hence, it is disappointing to see the Jaypee Infratech resolution process at a virtual standstill due to the non-participation of home buyers. One solution would be to amend Section 30(4) of the aforesaid Code so as to stipulate that a resolution plan shall be approved by a vote of not less than 66 per cent of voting share of financial creditors actually present in the meeting.

Another suggestion is to revisit this threshold of 66 per cent itself. This may be seen in the context of the recent recommendation of Indian Banks Association to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on a 90 per cent threshold. The Jaypee Infratech case best illustrates why this recommendation should never be accepted. Earlier this month, the Shipyards Association of India had requested the RBI that the threshold be reduced to 50.1 per cent. This is a valid suggestion which will go a long way in speeding up the resolution process, the prime objective of the IBC.


S B Bhalerao Mumbai


Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
.

The Editor, Business Standard
.

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
.

New Delhi 110 002
.

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
.

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 21:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU