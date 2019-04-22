Letter to BS: NCLT consults Centre, IBBI on Jaypee Infra deadlock

This refers to “ consults Centre, on deadlock”. In response to the severe hardships faced by homebuyers due to incomplete real estate projects, the government amended the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to recognise homebuyers as financial creditors and thereby provided them representation in the Committee of Creditors. Hence, it is disappointing to see the Jaypee Infratech resolution process at a virtual standstill due to the non-participation of home buyers. One solution would be to amend Section 30(4) of the aforesaid Code so as to stipulate that a resolution plan shall be approved by a vote of not less than 66 per cent of voting share of financial creditors actually present in the meeting.

Another suggestion is to revisit this threshold of 66 per cent itself. This may be seen in the context of the recent recommendation of Indian Banks Association to the (RBI) on a 90 per cent threshold. The Jaypee Infratech case best illustrates why this recommendation should never be accepted. Earlier this month, the Shipyards Association of India had requested the that the threshold be reduced to 50.1 per cent. This is a valid suggestion which will go a long way in speeding up the resolution process, the prime objective of the IBC.



S B Bhalerao Mumbai





can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number