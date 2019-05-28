Letter to BS: Ninety crore voters concerned about future of Congress

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: Has Congress realised the folly of going it alone in UP?
Letter to BS: Do Modi, Gandhi need Bollywood to help them win elections?
Lok Sabha polls 2019: AAP announces candidates for six seats in Delhi
Lok Sabha polls 2019: The significance of Priyanka Gandhi's political debut
Rahul likely to resign at Congress Working Committee meeting today
-
This refers to the edit “Bring back the Syndicate” (May 28). A strong Opposition party led by a capable leader is as much a necessity as a strong government and prime minister for the continuance of a vibrant democracy. Ninety crore voters in India are also equally concerned about the future of the Congress party.
It has reached its nadir because of the strategy adopted by Sonia Gandhi since 2004, of choosing pliant and loyal (instead of able) party persons, for key positions in the government, national party organisation and in the states. As such, the party high command is required to redesign its entire organisational structure and working style.
Apart from the "syndicate" approach mentioned in the edit, the alternative is to appoint an honest and competency party leader as its president like the way Sonia Gandhi did in selecting Manmohan Singh as prime minister in 2004. Then the high command should leave everything to the party president. At the state level, the high command should take a feedback from party workers to decide on the state leader. A syndicate strategy may be adopted where infighting is rampant.
Y G Chouksey, Pune
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU