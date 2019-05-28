Letter to BS: Ninety crore voters concerned about future of Congress

This refers to the edit “Bring back the Syndicate” (May 28). A strong Opposition party led by a capable leader is as much a necessity as a strong government and prime minister for the continuance of a vibrant democracy. Ninety crore voters in India are also equally concerned about the future of the party.

It has reached its nadir because of the strategy adopted by since 2004, of choosing pliant and loyal (instead of able) party persons, for key positions in the government, national party organisation and in the states. As such, the party high command is required to redesign its entire organisational structure and working style.

Apart from the "syndicate" approach mentioned in the edit, the alternative is to appoint an honest and competency party leader as its president like the way did in selecting Manmohan Singh as prime minister in 2004. Then the high command should leave everything to the party president. At the state level, the high command should take a feedback from party workers to decide on the state leader. A syndicate strategy may be adopted where infighting is rampant.

, Pune

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number