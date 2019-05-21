Letter to BS: Non-NDA allies are teaming up to form a post-poll alliance

-
-
The entire nation and the media is waiting with bated breath for May 23. Ahead of the exit polls and opinion surveys, many non-NDA allies are teaming up to form their strategies for a post-poll alliance. The move by Opposition parties seem to have been inspired by the exit poll results. The scenario has led to intense speculation but this is yet another a learning curve for the media.
It should be noted that in a democracy, any party can form a government either through a majority or through coalition. There is no harm in some of the Opposition party leaders calling for a meeting to form a possible post-poll alliance. The moves of the various Opposition parties should be accepted as fair, especially by the media since the results are yet to be declared. For a voter however, it will be interesting to see how various Opposition parties scramble to find a quick solution post the announcement of results with regard to both forming a post-poll alliance and projecting a leader as a PM candidate.
Varun S D, Bengaluru
